Puri: A massive fire broke out near the ‘Nakachana Dwara’ (east gate) of Gundicha Mandir in Odisha’s Puri on Saturday early morning. According to sources, the fire broke out at the fiber barricade near the temple.

On receiving information, fire service personnel reached the spot and doused the flames. However, the cause of the flames is yet to ascertained. Further investigation into the matter is underway.