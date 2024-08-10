Fire Breaks Out in Ghaziabad Apartment, Evacuation efforts Underway

Ghaziabad: A massive fire erupted at Ramprasth Devika Tower in Ghaziabad on Saturday. The blaze has caused extensive damage, and emergency services are on the scene to control the situation.

Initial reports suggest that the fire spread quickly, affecting multiple floors of the tower. Firefighters and rescue teams are working tirelessly to douse the flames and ensure the safety of residents.

Evacuation efforts are underway to move people to safety, and authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. The incident has raised concerns about safety measures and preparedness for such emergencies in high-rise buildings. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.