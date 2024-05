Fire Breaks Out In Finance Company In Balasore, Documents Burnt To Ashes

Balasore: A fire broke out in a finance company at Golei Square in Remuna in Balasore district on Friday.

On intimation, the fire service personnel rushed to the spot and put out the fire. But by that time, all the important documents had been burnt to ashes.

The exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, however, it is suspected that an electric short circuit might have caused the fire.