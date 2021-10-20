Fire Breaks Out In Cuttack’s Medical Store

Cuttack: Panic gripped Cuttack’s one of the oldest markets–the Manik Ghosh Bazar area after a fire broke out in a medicine and medical equipment store on Wednesday.

According to reports, some locals first noticed smoke emanating from the store and informed the proprietor who then called fire personnel.

With thick plumes of smoke engulfing the entire floor and fire spreading rapidly, people ran from the spot covering their faces, reports said.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire and started dousing the flames. Though the exact source of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the electrical short circuit is suspected.