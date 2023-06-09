Fire Breaks Out In Coal-Laden Goods Train At Balugaon Station In Khordha

Balugaon: A fire reportedly broke out in a coal-laden goods train at platform-2 of Balugaon station in Khordha district on Friday. According to sources, fire services personnel have brought the fire under control.

As per initial reports, a coal freight train heading towards Khurda halted at platform number 2 at Balugaon station under Khurda road railway division at 2:30 in the afternoon.

At that time, Bhubaneswar-Brahmapur Memu train No. 08441 was passing through platform No. 1. However, the memo train driver saw heavy smoke coming from wagon number 14 of the coal-laden train and immediately informed the Balugaon station master and Balugaon RPF officer.

Immediately after receiving the news, both the officers reached the location. Soon, on intimation, and Balugaon fire brigade reached the station and after hours of efforts brought the fire under control.

The fire could have erupted due to extreme heatwave conditions, Balugaon RPF officer Jitendra Maurya informed.

On Thursday night, a fire had broke out in the brake pads under the B3 coach of 18426 Durg-Puri Express at Khariar Road railway station in Nuapada district. Later it was brought under control.