Fire Breaks Out In An AC Coach Of Durg-Puri Express; No Casualties

Bhubaneswar: A fire erupted in the brake pads under the B3 coach of 18426 Durg-Puri Express at Khariar Road railway station in Nuapada district on Thursday night.

According to the ECoR sources, the brake pads caught fire due to friction due to incomplete release of brakes after arrival of the train at Khariar Rd station at 10.07 pm.

As per sources, the fire was brought under control by Fire Services personnel and the train departed.

The brakes were not released after alarm chain pulling (ACP). There was no fire inside the coach except the brake pads and no other damage was reported. The problem was rectified and train departed at 2300 hrs, the ECoR informed.