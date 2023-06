Fire Breaks Out In A Liquor Bar Near Bhawani Mall In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out in a liquor bar near Bhawani Mall in Sahid Nagar Bhubaneswar this afternoon.

While the cause of the fire is said to be an electrical short circuit, four persons are reported to be stranded in the bar.

On being informed, fire services personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. Due to thick smoke, the rescue operation is getting delayed.