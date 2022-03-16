Fire Breaks Out At Shopping Mall In Kalahandi Town

Kalahandi: A massive fire broke out at a shopping mall at Dharamgarh in Junagarh in Kalahandi this evening.

No casualty was reported so far in the incident.

Four teams of the fire services department rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The fire broke out at around 8 PM in A to Z shopping mall when a few customers noticed it.

Although the reason behind the fire is yet to be clear, it is suspected that the fire was caused due to short circuit.

The fire incident at the showroom raised many questions over the police administration and its efforts to check fire safety lapses.