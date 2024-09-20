Keonjhar: A fire erupted at the Ghasipura branch of the State Bank of India in Keonjhar district in the wee hours of Friday.

Local residents observed smoke emanating from the bank’s premises at dawn and promptly notified the branch manager, who in turn immediately called the fire department.

Acting on the alert, firefighters arrived swiftly at the scene and managed to control the fire using two engines. The firefighters faced challenges in battling the fire at the SBI branch due to the dense smoke filling the building, which obstructed their fire-extinguishing operations.

Despite the difficulties, the fire did not cause any significant damage. Some documents and a computer in the field officer’s cabin were the only items damaged. The branch manager confirmed that the fire did not result in any substantial loss. Initial investigations point to a possible short circuit as the cause of the fire.