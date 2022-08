Fire breaks out at Sara Ghara of Puri Srimandir

Puri: A fire broke out inside the ‘Sara Ghara’ located near Jamuna well of Puri Srimandir on Saturday.

According to sources, the fire department immediately reached and doused the flames.

All the utensils for cooking Mahaprasad are kept in Sara Ghara., where the fire broke out. On the other hand, no damage was reported inside the temple.