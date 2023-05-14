Fire breaks out at RMRC storeroom in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A major fire was reported at the Regional Medical Research Centre’s (RMRC) campus here in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. As per initial reports, the fire was reported at the storeroom of the RMRC

Though there has been no loss of life, several properties inside the storeroom have been gutted in the fire mishap. Sources said several items including used Covid sample kits have been reduced to ashes in the fire mishap.

It is said that an electric short-circuit triggered the fire in the storeroom.

Four fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.