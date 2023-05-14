Fire Breaks Out At RMRC Due To Short Circuit

Bhubaneswar: Fire broke out on the premises of the Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The blaze engulfed the store room of the Centre where many used materials were stored.

The fire was reportedly caused by a short circuit. On being informed, the fire brigade arrived and doused the flame. Fortunately, no one was injured in the mishap.

Soon after notice the blaze, the RMRC employee informed the fire brigade team. The fire fighters immediately rushed to the spot and launched operation to extinguish the blaze, an employee said.

In the store room, only used items were kept. There was a large amount of paper boxes, damaged plastic items, tables and chairs. It took a little longer to put out the fire because of the plastic items, a fire services personnel said.