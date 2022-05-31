Fire Breaks Out At Pvt Hospital In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Fire broke out on the second floor of Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital in Bhubaneswar this evening.

However, a major mishap was averted due to a prompt response from the Fire Services personnel. No causalities have been reported in the incident.

Fire services personnel immediately rushed to the spot and doused the flames preventing the occurrence of any major damage to the life and property.

Although the exact reason behind the flames is yet to be established, it is being suspected that an electric short circuit might have led to the mishap.