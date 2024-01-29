Fire Breaks Out At Police Training School In Delhi’s Wazirabad, 450 Vehicles Gutted

New Delhi: At least 450 vehicles were gutted after a major fire that broke out in the police training school at Wazirabad in North Delhi in the wee hours of Monday.

Eight fire department vehicles pressed into service to put out the blaze. Around 200 four-wheelers and 250 two-wheelers were charred in the incident.

The fire broke out at midnight, the officials got the situation under control at around 4 am. No casualties have been reported in the mishap.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, the police have launched a probe into the incident.