Fire Breaks Out At OPTCL Grid In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A major fire broke out at the grid sib-station of OPTCL (Odisha Power Transmission Corporation) in Dhenkanal district on Sunday.

However, no loss of life was reported from the incident so far.

While the reason of fire has not immediately been ascertained, it is suspected that a blast of high-voltage cable might lead to the mishap.

Reportedly, fire-fighting teams have been engaged to douse the flames at the power grid.

Further details awaited.