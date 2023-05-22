Fire Breaks Out At Office Stationery Shop In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Fire broke out at an office stationery shop titled ‘Pen Hospital’ here at Master Canteen Square in afternoon today.

While the exact reason behind the fire is unclear, short-circuit is suspected to be the cause behind the mishap. The flame engulfed entire shop, reducing al materials to ashes.

Two fire brigades were rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hour long operation. Property worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the accident, shop owner said.

No one was injured in the mishap as owners and others ran out of the shop after fire broke out.

The shop sells different office stationery items including pen, pensil, notebooks, printing papers, photocopy papers and many others.