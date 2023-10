Fire Breaks Out At Odisha Lok Seva Bhawan: Reports

Bhubaneswar: Fire broke out at the Lok Seva Bhawan (Odisha Secretariat) here, today.

According to reports, the fire mishap took place at the Revenue Department located on the first floor of the building.

On being informed, Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and initiated efforts to douse the flames.

Electrical short circuit led to the outbreak of fire, reports said.