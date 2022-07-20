Fire Breaks Out At NIT Rourkela, Property Worth Lakhs Gutted

Rourkela: Property worth lakhs of rupees and several important documents were gutted after a fire broke out at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) campus in Rourkela this morning.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to reports, the fire broke out on the second floor of the Science Building of the institute. Many important files, documents and several electronic equipments present inside the department were reduced to ash.

On being informed, the fire brigade officials reached the spot and doused the flames.

Though the exact cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that short circuit might be the reason behind the mishap.