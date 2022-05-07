Fire Breaks Out At LIC Office Building In Mumbai

Mumbai: A major fire broke out on the second floor of the LIC office building located in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai on Saturday.

According to reports, the blaze erupted at 7 am on the ground plus a two-storey structure located on S V Road.

On being informed, the fire brigade and local police personnel rushed to the spot and launched the firefighting operation.

However, the cause behind the fire is yet to be known. Further investigation is underway in this regard.