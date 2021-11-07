Fire Breaks Out At Kheda Police Station In Gujarat, 25 Vehicles Burnt To Ashes

Kheda: A major fire broke out at the town police station complex in the Kheda district of Gujarat. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to reports, more than 25 vehicles including bikes, autorickshaws and cars were destroyed in the incident.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, Dixit Patel, fire superintendent, Nadiad fire department informed that a fire broke out in the recovered vehicle and goods belonging in the compound of Kheda Town police station.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, said sources.