Fire Breaks Out At Keshari Mall In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at Keshari Mall located at Market Building in the State capital this morning. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the mishap.

According to reports, the blaze was reported on the first and second floors of the mall.

On being informed, a firefighting team rushed to the spot and doused the flames. However, the cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Following the mishap, the mall has been closed for the customers, said sources.