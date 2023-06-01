Fire Breaks Out At Hotel In Balasore Town

Balasore: A major fire broke out in a hotel near Jhadeswar temple at Nuabazar in Balasore town on Thursday evening.

According to sources, a fire broke out at Nana Hotel near Jhadeswar temple, after which an LPG cylinder burst inside the hotel.

Sources said the hotel was closed today but locals spotted fire erupting from inside the hotel. They immediately called the fire brigade and they also tried to douse the fire.

They said that after the gas cylinder burst in the fire the locals noticed the fire. They also rescued some stray cattle taking shelter under the hotel shed.

Soon, the fire service personnel reached the spot and doused the flames. They suspect that the fire could have erupted due to an electrical short-circuit.

Later, Sadar MLA Swarup Das and SP Sagarika Nath reached the spot to take stock of the situation.