Fire Breaks Out At Gramya Bank In Puri’s Delang

Puri: A major fire broke out at Gramya Bank’s Ghoradia branch at Delang in Puri district due to short circuit on Sunday afternoon.

After hours of effort, Delang Police and Delang Fire Department jointly doused the fire.

According to sources, the fire engulfed the Bank reducing many important documents and articles to ashes.

The fire is believed to have erupted from a short circuit. However, the actual cause behind fire still remains unclear, sources added.