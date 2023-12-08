Fire breaks out at GM University in Sambalpur, no causalty reported

Sambalpur: A fire broke out in the Theater 1 of Gangadhar Meher University campus leading to panic among the students on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the fire mishap occurred around 8:30 am on Thursday while the class of the students was going on in the Theater 1. Seeing the blaze, the students got scared and ran out of the class. Fortunately, nobody was harmed in this incident.

The fire is believed to have occurred due to an electrical short circuit. Such an incident has been strongly condemned by the All India Students’ Council. They have demanded to renovate the structure of the University before the Vice Chancellor Professor N. Nagaraju.