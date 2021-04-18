Fire Breaks Out At COVID-19 Hospital In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, 5 Dead

Raipur: At least five persons were killed after a fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Saturday.

According to reports, the fire broke out at 5 pm in the first floor of the Rajdhani hospital in Raipur. Thirty-four patients were admitted in the hospital and nine were admitted in the ICU when the incident occurred. On being informed, the fire-fighter rushed to the spot and evacuated other patients from the building.

“Five persons have lost their lives in the incident. Other patients have been shifted to other hospitals,” Tarkeshwar Patel, Additional Superintendent of Police, said.

Police said that a case of negligence will be registered against the owners of the hospital.