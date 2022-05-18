Fire Breaks Out at Banquet Hall in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, 1 Dead

New Delhi: One person was killed in a fire that broke out at a banquet hall in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar on Tuesday, 17 May.

A call regarding the fire in the Atlantis banquet hall was received around 5:45 pm. Ten fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot in Delhi’s GT Karnal Road.

“A fire that started at the ground floor of Atlantis Banquet Hall in PS Bharat Nagar area has been contained promptly through a joint effort by fire services personnel and police staff. Rescue operation is over. One person lost his life, others are safe,” the Delhi Police said in a tweet.