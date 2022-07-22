Fire-Boltt Visionary Smartwatch With 100 Sports Mode And Bluetooth Calling Launched In India: Details

New Delhi: Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch has been introduced in India. The laptop sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 368 x 448 pixels. It has been claimed that it supports 100 sports modes. The newly unveiled Bluetooth call smartwatch features IP68-rated splash resistance. Read on to know more about the latest launched smartwatch.

Fire Boltt Visionary: Price And Availability

Fire Boltt Visionary has been launched at Rs 3,799 in India. The watch has been offered in Blue, Black, Gold, Pink, Green, Silver, Grey, Silver, and Champagne Gold colour options. The smartwatch will be available for purchase in e-commerce websites as well as the official website of Fire Boltt.

Fire-Boltt Visionary Specs, Options

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch sports activities with a 1.78-inch AMOLED sq. show with a display screen solution of 368×448 pixels. It helps 100 sports activities modes along a crown rotation button, as the corporate claims. The wearable includes an integrated gaming possibility alongside a mic and speaker.

In phrases of health options, the Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch features a SpO2 observation, middle charge tracker, steps tracker and sleep observation. Users too can arrange sedentary reminders to toughen their day-by-day routines. Other options of the newly launched Bluetooth calling smartwatch to come with AI voice help, sensible notifications, a pedometer, day-by-day exercise reminiscence, and a distance tracker.

The Bluetooth Calling function of the smartwatch is supported through a snappy get admission to dial pad alongside name historical past, sync, and save contacts choices. It additionally comes having the ability to hook up with TWS whilst making and receiving calls.

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch has been claimed to supply a battery lifetime of as much as 5 days with a chargeable battery. The smartwatch weighs 57g.