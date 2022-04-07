Fire-Boltt Ring 2 Smartwatch Launched In India: Details Here

New Delhi: Fire-Boltt Ring 2 smartwatch has been released in India. Fire-Boltt Ring 2 features an on-screen dial pad so you don’t have to use your smartphone for making a call. There is onboard storage to help save contacts and call logs on the smartwatch itself. Read on to know more about the latest launched smartwatch.

Fire-Boltt Ring 2 price in India, availability

The Fire-Boltt Ring 2 will be exclusively available on Flipkart and is currently priced at Rs. 3,999. Fire-Boltt offers the smartwatch with Black, Blue, Pink, and Silver strap colour options.

Fire-Boltt Ring 2 specifications, features

As mentioned, the Fire-Boltt Ring 2 has a 1.69-inch HD touchscreen with a resolution of 240×280 pixels. It has an IP67-rated water-resistant body. According to the company, this smartwatch can provide up to seven days of battery backup per charge. It is a Bluetooth-calling smartwatch that allows you to make and receive calls on the go. It is equipped with a microphone and speaker and features a quick dial pad for calling. There is also onboard storage for saving contacts and call logs and offering speed dial functionality. The smartwatch also enables SpO2 monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, and heart rate tracking.

This smartwatch is packed with handy features such as an alarm, stopwatch, weather updates, sedentary and drink water reminders, and more. Fire-Boltt Ring 2 comes with more than 200 watch faces. It comes with a smart notifications feature for apps like Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and more.