Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Series TWS Earbuds Launched In India: Check Price Here

New Delhi: Fire-Boltt has launched its Fire Pods Atlas, Polaris, and Rhythm True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The earbuds are equipped with features including active noise cancellation (ANC), electronic noise cancellation (ENC), and low latency gaming mode. Read more to know more about the latest launched devices.

Fire Pods Atlas, Polaris, and Rhythm price in India

The Fire Pods Atlas come at a price of Rs. 10,999 while the Polaris and Rhythm are listed at Rs. 9,999 and 14,999, respectively. The Atlas, Polaris, and Rhythm are currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 2,399, Rs. 1,999, and Rs. 3,499 respectively. The offer prices will last till July 11. The earbuds from Fire-Boltt can be purchased via the e-commerce platform Flipkart or the official website of Fire-Boltt.

The Fire Pods Atlas come in Black and White colour options while the Fire Pods Polaris is available in Black, Black Red, Blue Grey, and Grey Yellow colours. The Fire Pods Rhythm is available only in a Black colour option.

Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Atlas specifications

The Fire Pods Atlas ANC 801 sports a pebble glossy design. The TWS feature 13mm drivers, ANC with 25dB depth, and ENC for enhanced sound quality. The Atlas come with two mics per earbuds and house multiple modes including forwarding feed transparency mode and 40ms low latency game mode among others. The Fire Pods Atlas also features super sync technology for quick pairing and the interface supports touch commands and voice assistant.

The Atlas from Fire Pods come with a playback time of up to 5 hours with ANC on and up to 6 hours with ANC off per single charge at 100 percent volume. If the volume is brought down to 80 per cent, the earbuds will support up to 6 hours of playback time with ANC on and up to 7 hours with ANC off. Fire-Boltt claims a battery life of up to 24 hours for the Fire Pods Atlas with the charging case. The earbuds pack a 320mAh battery and as mentioned earlier, the company claims up to one hour of playback time with just 20 minutes of charging. The earbuds have a water-resistant rating of IPX4.