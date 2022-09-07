Fire At Vietnam Karaoke Bar; 12 Killed, 11 Hurt

Hanoi: At least 12 people were killed while 11 others sustained injuries after a fire broke out at Karaoke bar in southern Vietnam, a local official said Wednesday.

According to reports, the blaze engulfed the second and third floors of the four-storey building on Tuesday night. Following this, customers and staff members got stuck inside the bar.

Many crowded onto a balcony to escape the flames, which grew quickly as they caught the wooden interior, and others were forced to jump from the building, the reports added.

“Rescue teams are still looking for victims at the scene. The cause of the fire has not been determined and is being investigated,” Nguyen Thanh Tam, head of Thuan An city.