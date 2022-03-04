Fire At Ukraine’s Nuclear Power Plant, Biden Urges Russia To Allow Emergency Responders

Kyiv: Russian troops attacked Europe’s largest nuclear plant on Friday, starting a fire at the Ukrainian facility, with the country’s leader accusing Moscow of “nuclear terror”.

“Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe,” the foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said on Twitter. “Fire has already broke out.”

Local authorities reported no immediate radiation rise was detected and “essential” equipment was unaffected by the fire, but it remained unclear what the invading forces planned next.

President Volodymr Zelensky accused Moscow of trying to “repeat” the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and said he had spoken with international leaders including US President Joe Biden about the crisis at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Biden urged Russia to allow emergency responders to go to the site.