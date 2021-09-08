Fire At Prison In Indonesia Kills 40 People

Jakarta: At least 41 inmates were killed while 39 others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out at an overcrowded prison near Indonesia’s capital during the early hours on Wednesday.

The fire in the prison in Banten province broke between 1 am and 2 am on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the prison department of the law and human rights ministry said.

“The cause is under investigation,” said Rika Aprianti, adding that inmates were still being evacuated from the jail in Java’s westernmost province.

The block housed inmates being held for drug-related offences and had a capacity for 122 people, she said.

She did not say how many people were present when the fire broke out, but confirmed the jail was overcrowded.