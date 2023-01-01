Fire At Citizen Care Home In Delhi’s Greater Kailash; Two Killed

New Delhi: At least two persons were killed following a massive blaze at a senior citizen care home in Greater Kailash-II area of New Delhi early on Sunday.

Soon after the incident, a team from the fire brigade and police immediately reached the spot and doused the flames.

Both victims were already dead when the fire was extinguished. Later, six people were evacuated safely from the building, said reports.

While the cause of the fire is being ascertained, a probe into the incident is underway.

More details awaited.