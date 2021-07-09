Fire At Bangladesh Food Processing Factory: Death Toll Rises To 52, Over 50 Hurt

Dhaka: At least 52 workers, while as many as 50 others were critically injured in a massive fire at a juice factory on the outskirts of Dhaka on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the multi-storey building of the Shezan Juice Factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in the Bhulota Karnagop area in Narayanganj around 5 PM.

Following this, fifty-two people have died and over 50 others were injured.

On being informed, rescue operation teams rushed to the spot, recovered the injured people from the factory, and doused the flames.

Rescued workers and relatives alleged that the front gate and only exit of the factory remained locked at the time of the fire.

They also claimed that the building had no proper fire safety measures in place.

A five-member probe committee has been formed by the district administration to look into the incident.