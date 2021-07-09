Fire At Bangladesh Food Processing Factory: 3 Workers Killed, 26 Hurt

Dhaka: At least three workers, including two women, died while 26 others sustained injuries in a massive fire at a juice factory on the outskirts of Dhaka on Thursday evening, officials said.

The deceased have been identified by police as Swapna Rani, 34, of Sylhet, and Mina Akter, 33, of Rupganj while another deceased man was yet to be identified.

As per reports, the fire broke out at the multi-storey building of the Shezan Juice Factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Bhulota Karnagop area in Narayanganj around 5 PM.

The injured were sent to hospital, Superintendent of Police, Zayedul Alam, said.

Of the injured, 10 were sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and 16 were admitted to US Bangla Medical College Hospital at Rupganj.