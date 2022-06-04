FIR Lodged Against 12 Youths For Clash In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police has lodged an FIR against 12 youths following a group clash in front of Nayapalli Police Station on Friday night.

According to reports, a clash broke out between two groups from the Balunga slum of Trinath Nagar came in front of the Nayapally Police Station.

Worth mentioning that three days back two minor girls and a minor boy went missing from the area. following this, their families had lodged a missing complaint with Nayapally Police Station.

Thereafter, the cops managed to trace them and brought them to the police station. Later, a statement of the minor girl was also recorded under section 164 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure. However, the minor girl did not mention anything about being sexually abused in front of the Magistrate.

Accordingly, the Juvenile Board released the minor boy based on her statement.

Irked over the matter, the minor girl’s family member, two slum dwellers, and some other people came to the police station and verbally abused the cops.

Following this, a case has been filed on the basis of abusing cops at the police station and for the group clash that took place on the premises of Nayapally Police Station.