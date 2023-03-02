FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan`s Wife Gauri Khan in Lucknow Over Property Purchase

Lucknow: An FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan. The case against Gauri has been registered under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaint was filed by Jaswant Shah, a resident of Mumbai, who alleged that the company — of which Gauri was the brand ambassador — failed to give possession of a flat despite charging Rs 86 lakh.

The complainant alleged that the flat located in Tulsiyani Golf View at Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area was given to someone else.

Apart from Gauri, the complaint was also filed against Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited Chief Managing Director, Anil Kumar Tulsiyani, and its Director Mahesh Tulsiyani. The complainant said he bought the flat after being influenced by brand ambassador Gauri.

