An FIR was registered against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at Guwahati for his controversial statement this week on the “capture of institutions” by the BJP and RSS.

An FIR was filed against him on Sunday, at Pan Bazar police station in Guwahati.

The statement, made on January 15, 2025, during the inauguration of the Congress party’s new headquarters at Kotla Road in Delhi, led to the filing of the FIR under Sections 152 and 197(1)d of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. The charges pertain to “acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India,” a cognizable and non-bailable offence.

The complainant, Monjit Chetia, alleged that Gandhi’s remarks exceeded the boundaries of permissible free speech, posing a grave threat to public order and national security.

In the complaint, Chetia claimed Gandhi’s words were an attempt to undermine the State’s authority and foster a narrative that could incite unrest and separatist sentiments.

“By stating that his fight is against the ‘Indian State itself,’ the accused has deliberately encouraged subversive activities and rebellion among the public. This is an effort to delegitimise the authority of the State, portraying it as a hostile entity, which could provoke unrest and separatist tendencies,” Chetia alleged, according to the FIR.

Chetia further suggested that Gandhi’s remarks stemmed from frustration over his party’s repeated electoral setbacks. He accused the Congress leader of exploiting his platform to spread falsehoods, incite rebellion, and jeopardise the country’s unity and sovereignty.

“Unable to gain public trust through democratic means, the accused now seeks to foster discontent against the central government and the Indian State. As the leader of the opposition, a position that entails upholding public confidence in democratic institutions, the accused has instead chosen to propagate falsehoods and instigate rebellion, threatening the nation’s unity and stability,” Chetia said.

The complainant also added that Gandhi’s statements represent a direct challenge to the integrity of the Indian State, warranting swift legal action under Section 152 of the BNS.