FIR Against Elderly Person In Bihar For Taking 12 Covid Vax Shots 

Patna: Bihar’s Madhepura police has registered an FIR against an elderly person for allegedly taking 12 Covid-19 vaccine doses. 

According to reports, the matter came to for after in-charge of a primary health centre in Puraini lodged a complaint at the local police station. 

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under IPC sections 419, 420, and 188. 

It is pertinent to mention that an elderly person named Brahmadev Mandal from a village in Udakishanganj sub-division of Madhepura has claimed to have taken his 12th dose a few days ago. 

