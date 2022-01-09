FIR Against Elderly Person In Bihar For Taking 12 Covid Vax Shots 

Patna: Bihar’s Madhepura police has registered an FIR against an elderly person for allegedly taking 12 Covid-19 vaccine doses.

According to reports, the matter came to for after in-charge of a primary health centre in Puraini lodged a complaint at the local police station.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under IPC sections 419, 420, and 188.

It is pertinent to mention that an elderly person named Brahmadev Mandal from a village in Udakishanganj sub-division of Madhepura has claimed to have taken his 12th dose a few days ago.