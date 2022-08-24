Finnish PM Sanna Marin Apologises For ‘Inappropriate Photo’ Taken During Party At Her Residence

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday apologised for a picture that emerged from a private party she had thrown at her official residence in July, following a public stir over her partying in the past week, news agency Reuters reported.

According to the report, a drug test taken by the prime minister on Monday, came back negative. The test was conducted to assuage concerns after a video footage went viral on social media that showed her singing and dancing with Finnish celebrities at another party.

Notably, this week, another image began circulating in social media, showing two well-known female influencers kissing each other, covering their bare breasts with a “Finland” sign from the Prime Minister’s official residence in Helsinki.

“In my opinion, the picture is not appropriate. I apologise for it. That kind of a picture should not have been taken but otherwise, nothing extraordinary happened at the get-together,” Reuters quoted Marin as saying, who confirmed the photo was from her residence.

The 36-year-old Prime Minister, who has made no secret of her enjoyment of her leisure time, said that the picture was taken during a private party with her friends at her residence after a music festival in July.

“We had sauna, swam and spent time together,” she said, while describing the party at her seaside residence.

It is to be noted that the people have been divided over the premier’s behaviour, with some showing support for the young leader for combining a private life with her high-profile career, while others having raised questions about whether Marin’s judgement would be impaired by her leisure activities.