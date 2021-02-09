“Fingers Crossed, If All Goes Well, Pavitra Punia And I Will Get Married This Year”: Eijaz Khan

New Delhi: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who found love on the show Bigg Boss 14, might get married this year.

“Abhi bahut papad belne hain shaadi ke liye. Shaadi inshallah hogi aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi. We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year. Abhi humare ghar waale bahut phaile hue hain, pehle unhe samet le and then we will think about marriage,” said Eijaz Khan.

Meanwhile, Pavitra Punia added, “Things will happen very soon. We can not predict our future, but we can be hopeful and wishful about the future.”

In a recent interview, Eijaz Khan had stated that he loves Pavitra Punia. “When I met Pavi (Pavitra), I met her brother, too. He is sweet. I also made my brother meet her. We take each day as it comes. I love her. My intention is honest, pure and pavitra, pun intended! We will see where it goes, let us not define or label it,” said Eijaz Khan.

After her eviction, Pavitra Punia entered the Bigg Boss 14 house to support the actor and the duo confessed their feelings for each other. They trended big time on social media for their loved up moment.

Eijaz Khan is out of the Bigg Boss 14 house to finish his prior work commitments and Devoleena Bhattacharjee is in the game as his proxy.