Finance Minister Tables Annual Budget of Rs 2 Lakh Cr for FY 2022-23 in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Saturday tabled a full-fledged annual budget of Rs 2 lakh crore for the Financial Year 2022-23 in Odisha Assembly as the House assembled at 4 pm following multiple adjournments on Day 1 of the Monsoon Session.

The Finance Minister said that the state government has earmarked Rs 1,325 crore under the ABADHA scheme, Rs 200 crore each under the EKAMRA & SAMALEI schemes and Rs 150 crore under the Integrated Development of Heritage and Monuments and Tourist Destinations scheme.

The government has also made a provision of Rs 50 crore to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in the state, he said.

On March 30, he presented an interim budget with an outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore. A full-fledged Budget could not be presented in view of the panchayat and civic polls in February-March.

Meanwhile, the duration of the House proceedings was extended by an hour. It will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm before lunch, and again from 4 pm to 7 pm, instead of 6 pm. The session, which will continue till August 4, will have 24 working days. Two days have been marked for private members’ business.

The MLAs were made to seat at a distance of two metres with some seated in the press gallery. The press was not allowed inside the House, and allotted a hall where the proceedings were shown on a TV screen.

Odisha Budget 2022-23: Here are some key announcements

The sports sector gets Rs 911 crore which includes Rs 719 crore for the development of infrastructure, Rs 115 crore for promoting sports education & Rs 11 crore for Odisha’s contribution to Khelo India.

The Finance Minister has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for Mission Shakti Dept & Rs 700 crore under the MUKTA scheme.

Rs 1,269 crore has been earmarked for industrial promotion, development of MSME & Startup promotion which is 29% more than the previous year’s allocation.

Finance Minister proposed to start the Jhanjabati project for irrigation in the Koraput district and said that 12,500 tube wells will be dug up with an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore.

Besides, Rs 312 crore has been allocated for the development of horticulture and Rs 112 crore for income support to farmers’ families.

Rs 1874 has been allocated for KALIA scheme, Rs 161 crore for agriculture research and education & Rs 968 crore for control of floods.

(This is a developing story. Check again after some time for more updates)