Finance Minister Sitharaman’s Daughter Gets Married In Low-Key Ceremony In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s daughter Parakala Vangamayi got married in a low-key ceremony at her home in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Wednesday. Pictures from the wedding ceremony surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Vangamayi got married in a simple ceremony with family and friends in attendance. No political heavyweights were invited.

Sitharaman’s daughter Parakala Vangamayi got married to Prateek, who hails from Gujarat, as per the Brahmin tradition.

The wedding was carried out in the Vedic order of Adamaru Mutt, with seers of the mutt blessing the bride and groom.

The bride wore a pink saree for the special occasion and teamed it with a green blouse. Prateek was wearing a white shawl and pancha. Sitharaman was seen wearing a blue saree and paired it with a bright orange blouse.

Parakala Vangamayi is a journalist by profession and is a features writer at Mint Lounge. She holds a Master’s degree in English from University of Delhi and has completed Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University, Boston, Massachusetts.

She has worked with organisations like Live Mint, The Voice of Fashion and The Hindu.