Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Admitted To AIIMS

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi today after she complained of a stomach infection.

According to reports, Sitharaman was admitted this noon and was also running a fever and now her condition is reported to be stable. The minister has been put through a series of tests, the reports, however, are awaited.

Yesterday, Sitharaman paid floral tributes to the former prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ in New Delhi.

On Saturday, Sitharaman attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai.