Finance minister Niranjan Pujari gets Health and Family welfare dept after Naba Das’s demise

Bhubaneswar: With the approval of Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik allocated the State’s Health and family welfare department to Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid their last respects to state Health Minister Naba Das at his official residence. The minister died after being shot at by a policeman yesterday.

The Odisha government is observing three-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the departed BJD leader. Both the governor and CM also met the family members of Das and expressed their condolences.

The minister, 60, was shot at Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm on Sunday allegedly by Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das, who is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder.