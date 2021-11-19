Finance Firm Agent Robbed At Gunpoint In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Three bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted Rs 70,000 from an agent of a private finance company at gunpoint at Beherapata Chowk under Rengali police limits in Jharsuguda on Friday.

According to reports, Durbadal Jagdala of Binika village, who works for a private finance company ‘Bharat Finance’, was waylaid by three miscreants on the National Highway 49 while he was going on his motorcycle.

The desperadoes then put him at gunpoint and snatched away Rs 70,000 from him before fleeing from the spot on a motorcycle.

Following a complaint, police reached the spot and seized a gun dropped by one of the miscreants and the victim’s motorcycle.