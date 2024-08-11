Finance company staffer, his cousin arrested for faking robbery in Bolangir

Bolangir: An employee of a finance company has been arrested by the Sadar Police of Balangir for faking loot of Rs 93,000 by miscreatnts when he was returning on his bike after collecting money from some customers.

A cousin of the accuased, who was involved in the conspiracy, has also been arrested. Police seized Rs 63,000 and two mobile phones from both the accused on Sunday.

The arrested accused duo are Dolamani Pradhan, an employee of a finance company, and his cousin Sajjan Danta. On the last 7th, Dolamani informed his company manager that he was robbed near Phuljharan village under Sadar police station of Balangir while returning after collecting the money. The manager of the company lodged a written complaint at Sadar police station alleging that miscreants assaulted Dolamani and robbed him of Rs 93,000 cash.

After receiving the complaint, the police started investigating the incident and found that Dolamani himself had embezzled the money and created a fake story of the loot. After he was brought in for questioning, the truth came out.

Dolamani called his cousin Sajjan, and handed over the cash. Later, he informed the company manager that the money had been looted by miscreants.

“The accused duo has been forwarded to the court. Out of the misappropriated amount, Rs 63,000 in cash was recovered from the accused persons and the rest was deposited in the bank account which will also be seized,” said Balangir SDPO Pradeep Kumar Sahu.