Finance Agent Held For Duping Woman Over Loans

Bhubaneswar: A fraudster has been arrested from Bhubaneswar’s Mancheswar area for allegedly duping Rs 36,000 from a woman in Bhubaneswar on the pretext of sanctioning a loan on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Surya Ranjan Pattnaik, a local finance company agent.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman with Mancheswar police, Pattnaik had assured loans to the woman. Subsequently, the loan was sanctioned and credited to the woman’s account.

But Pattnaik withdrew the amount in installments by taking the thumb impression of the beneficiary.

After the investigation, police have arrested the accused and further investigations are underway.