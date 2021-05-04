Final two flights carrying US aids will be delayed for maintenance

Washington DC: The US Department of Defense (DOD) said flights carrying coronavirus aid to India have been delayed due to maintenance issues.

Till date, four flights have landed in India with supplies such as Remdesivir, oxygen cylinders, medical equipment and other regulators related to coronavirus. The last two flights will be delayed till Wednesday

The flights from US has been carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, medical, 1700 oxygen concentrators and other equipments. The Oxygen Generation Units have the capability to support up to 20 patients. The US aid comes at a time when India is struggling a second and more severe wave of COVID-19.