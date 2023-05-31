Final Report On Wrestlers’ Allegations In 15 Days, Says Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police today said that till now no supportive evidence has been found to arrest the WFI president Brij Bhushan Charan Singh, in connection with the allegations levelled by wrestlers against him.

According to top sources, Delhi police will be filing its final report on the matter within 15 days. “Within 15 days we will be filing our report in the court. It could be in the form of a charge sheet or final report,” they said.

Delhi Police sources further said that there is no supportive evidence to prove the wrestlers’ claim. “Neither he is influencing the witness nor he is destroying the evidence,” they added.

Amid a high emotional drama, Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, who have been demanding the removal and arrest of the WFI president over allegations of sexual harassment, reached Haridwar earlier on Tuesday to immerse their medals in the Ganges but refrained after being convinced by Khap and farmer leaders who sought five days to address their grievances. The wrestlers later issued a five-day ultimatum to the authorities to act against the WFI chief.

Meanwhile, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said a ‘mahapanchayat’ will be held in Muzaffarnagar’s Soram village on Thursday to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment charges. Tikait, the head of Balyan Khap, on Tuesday night, said the matter will be discussed in detail in the mahapanchayat.